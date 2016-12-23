KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the use of state machinery to hijack the final phase of local government elections in Punjab, especially in Rahim Yar Khan district, where a proven majority of the PPP was turned into an engineered defeat.

“Highhandedness on the part of the PML-N governments, both in Centre and Punjab, has once again laid bare the ugly face of the Panama Sharif empire, who are not ready to tolerate the opposition.

“They want to hold entire country, including the toiling masses of Punjab as hostage,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said entire process of local government elections has been turned into a meaningless exercise by the PML-N to achieve its nefarious designs. “But, in the presence of the PPP and its supporters and Jiyalas, such designs won’t succeed, come what may. When a Bhutto jumps into the field, every python and vulture is left with no option but to run away,” he added. The PPP chairman congratulated the PPP candidates who won chairmanships of Municipal Committee Lala Musa, Town Committee Renala Khurd and others who performed well despite the government negative tactics.

