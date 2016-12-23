Print Story
Two killed in DI Khan accident
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two members of a family were killed when a vehicle struck a motorcycle here on Thursday, official sources said.
They said that one Farid along with his family members was on his way home in the limits of the Prova Police Station when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on the Indus Highway. As a result, he and his granddaughter identified as four-year old Laiba were killed on the spot while his daughter sustained critical injuries.