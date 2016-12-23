Print Story
ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday off loaded five passengers from aircraft at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.
According to a Director of FIA Abdullah Khan was travelling to Bangkok having visit visa without any hotel booking and sufficient funds. Muhammad Shoaib was travelling to Saudi Arabia with a visit visa without hotel booking and sufficient funds.
Sania Raziq was travelling to the USA with immigrant visa without No Objection Certificate and ex-Pakistan leave as she was a government employee in education department in Swat and Tanveer Ahmed and Chaudry Sahadat were travelling to Greece having temporary residence cards. In their case verification letters were required from Greek Embassy.