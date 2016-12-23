ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Pakistan was a gift from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where all people were living peacefully.

Marriyum asked the young generation to respect the institutional offices as was done by the Quaid during his life. It was a fact that the country made rapid progress during democratic dispensations, she added.

She said the federal and provincial governments were playing their roles in making Pakistan a modern democratic state as envisioned by Quaid.

The week-long celebrations of Quaid’s birth anniversary were aimed at reviving the spirit of freedom movement she said while addressing a seminar at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies (PIPS).

The Quaid’s birthday cakes, she stressed, should be cut at every home in the country on Dec 25, symbolising that the nation had not forgotten the thoughts and vision of the great leader.

Marriyum said one reason to take the special initiative was to inculcate in youth the teachings and determination of the great Quaid. “We need to reaffirm that each one of us is a Pakistani and representative of an independent and stable Pakistan,” she remarked.

She said the general public could participate in the grand function on Dec 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium (in Islamabad) through registration on the website of Ministry of Information Broadcasting and National Heritage and its Facebook and Twitter accounts. They could also upload pictures of their cakes on the said three online sites, she added.

