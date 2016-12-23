LAHORE: The federal government has informed a full bench of the Lahore High Court that the matter to initiate treason proceedings against the MQM founder for his anti-Pakistan speeches is sensitive and requires careful handling.

The federal government was in consultation with the attorney general of Pakistan. Later, the matter might be referred to an appropriate forum, said a one-page reply submitted by Interior Secretary Arif Khan to the court on Thursday. He submitted that the matter was referred to the Ministry of Law and Justice to solicit views regarding invoking Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He said the law minister, the interior minister, the attorney general of Pakistan, the special assistant to prime minister and the interior secretary held a meeting to discuss the issue.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had commented that before sending a reference to the cabinet or the PM, the matter might be referred to the attorney general of Pakistan in view of the fact that Altaf Hussain had a large number of followers in urban Sindh and enjoyed substantial political strength, the secretary said. Given these facts, it was humbly submitted that the federal government was in consultation with the attorney general and then the matter might be referred to the appropriate forum, the secretary said.

After going through the reply, the court asked the attorney general how much time he needed to give his recommendations.

He said it was a sensitive matter and might take few months and sought adjournment for some months. The court gave him three weeks and adjourned the hearing.

During the hearing, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, head of the bench, said no one could be allowed to speak against the integrity of the country. The court, on August 31, 2015, had banned media coverage of Altaf Hussain.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Naqvi, Justice Mazhar Iqbal Sidhu and Justice Erum Sajjad Gul heard the petition seeking proceedings against MQM Chief Altaf Hussain and other leaders of the party for alleged treason.

The petition, filed by advocates Abdullah Malik, Aftab, Maqsood and others called for a lifetime ban on the live telecast of Altaf Hussain's speeches.

The petition maintained that Altaf violated Article 5 which asked for showing loyalty to the state and obedience to the Constitution. Hence a case of treason should be registered against him under Article 6 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

