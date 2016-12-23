LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that if the parliament and courts failed to hold the corrupt elite accountable, the public courts would be held on streets and thoroughfares.

Addressing the central executive committee of JI at Mansoora on Thursday, he said accountability was not only a political requirement in the country in the prevailing situation, it was also a matter of public interest.

Stating the JI would go to any extent to wipe out corruption, Sirajul Haq said all eyes of the masses were on the Supreme Court. He expressed hopes the court would not disappoint the nation. He, however, said public-awakening was imperative to end corruption.

Sirajul said Panama Leaks issue would not be over as such and if the rulers thought they would escape accountability, they were mistaken. He said the JI was struggling for electoral reforms so that the true representatives of the masses could be elected to assemblies.

He said if the ECP continued its past policies, the polls would be a joke with the masses. He said that the general public which was stricken by the loadshedding, price spiral, unemployment, etc, considered elections as a game of the Moghul princes, due to which their interest in the polls was minimum.

He said if the next elections were held without electoral reforms, the masses would not accept the results. He said that the public-awakening was essential as the masses alone could carry out the accountability of the corrupt mafia. He was of the view that in the coming days, the weather would be cold but the politics would be quite hot.

The JI chief termed the NAB decision accepting plea bargain of those plundering billions a joke with the poverty-stricken masses, and requested the SC to take notice of the matter and abolish the provision.

