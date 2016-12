KHAR: A government official was found murdered at the Civil Colony in Khar in Bajaur Agency on Thursday, an official said.

Assistant Political Agent Muhammad Ali Khan said that project manager Gul Akbar was found murdered in his room at the Old House in Civil Colony. The body was taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar for autopsy. Later, the body was shifted to his hometown in Mardan.

