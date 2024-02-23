HBL PSL ideal platform for youngsters: Niazi

Karachi Kings rookie batsman Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi gestures in this image released on March 9, 2023. — Instagram/@mirfankhan_75

LAHORE: Karachi Kings rookie batsman Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi on Thursday said that PSL is an ideal platform for youngsters to express themselves and learn while sharing dressing room with the world’s seasoned players.

“Yes, it’s an ideal platform for the youngsters and you know the players who deliver here get a chance in Pakistan team,” the 21-year-old Irfan told reporters on the sidelines of the practice session of Karachi Kings here at the LCCA Ground on Thursday.

“It’s a good opportunity as when you share dressing room with the big names like Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Maik you learn a lot from them,” Irfan was quick to add. He said he wants to play for Pakistan for as long as Malik has played.

“I want to play as many matches for Pakistan as have been played by Shoaib bhai. I don’t think the experience Shoaib bhai has nobody else has. He is my idol,” said Irfan, who has played 13 first-class matches, having scored 800 runs, averaging 57.14.

Asked whether he has any issue while sharing dressing room with such experienced players Irfan said it helps him. “I have no issue in the dressing room as seniors like Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood and Hasan Ali are very supportive and they back me. They tell me to trust my ability,” he said. He was happy with the way Kings made fought back following a loss in the opener. “Thanks God we made a solid comeback after the first loss,” Irfan said.

“Some changes have been made in the team and the morale is high. The skipper is new and players think positive for each other. The dressing room’s environment is very good, coaches are backing the players and they have started delivering,” he said. “Shan Masood bhai is very positive and he says that your process should be good. You should make your effort,” said Irfan, who had missed Kings’ first game against Multan which they lost by 55 runs.