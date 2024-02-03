Rising Black Caps star Ravindra eager for SA Tests

Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. — AFP

WELLINGTON: Rising Black Caps batting star Rachin Ravindra said on Friday he is relishing his next crack at Test cricket when New Zealand take on a weakened South Africa side this weekend.

The 24-year-old was voted emerging player of 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after impressive displays at last year´s 50-over World Cup.

World Cup centuries against eventual winners Australia, Pakistan and England earned Ravindra a recall to the Test side, two years after his last red-ball appearance.

The all-rounder has been moved up the order and is relishing the prospect of batting alongside Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell against the Proteas.

“It´s a little bit different to where I played previously. I was in an all-rounder role a few years ago and now in the middle order,” he said ahead of the first Test, starting Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

It will be only his fourth Test appearance.

“I´m excited to get out there with guys around me who have done it for a long period of time,” he added.

“Either side of me, you have Kane at three and Daryl at five, amazing Test cricketers so anything I can learn from them will be great.”

New Zealand have never won a Test series against South Africa in 17 previous attempts since 1932.