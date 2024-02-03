 
Saturday February 03, 2024
Rising Black Caps star Ravindra eager for SA Tests

Rachin Ravindra was voted emerging player of 2023 by ICC after impressive displays at last year's World Cup

By AFP
February 03, 2024
Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup ODI first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. — AFP
WELLINGTON: Rising Black Caps batting star Rachin Ravindra said on Friday he is relishing his next crack at Test cricket when New Zealand take on a weakened South Africa side this weekend.

The 24-year-old was voted emerging player of 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after impressive displays at last year´s 50-over World Cup.

World Cup centuries against eventual winners Australia, Pakistan and England earned Ravindra a recall to the Test side, two years after his last red-ball appearance.

The all-rounder has been moved up the order and is relishing the prospect of batting alongside Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell against the Proteas.

“It´s a little bit different to where I played previously. I was in an all-rounder role a few years ago and now in the middle order,” he said ahead of the first Test, starting Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

It will be only his fourth Test appearance.

“I´m excited to get out there with guys around me who have done it for a long period of time,” he added.

“Either side of me, you have Kane at three and Daryl at five, amazing Test cricketers so anything I can learn from them will be great.”

New Zealand have never won a Test series against South Africa in 17 previous attempts since 1932.