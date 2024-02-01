Bangladesh U19 women beat Pakistan in Tri-nation T20

LAHORE: In the Women’s Under-19 Tri-Nation T20 tournament, Bangladesh maintained an unbeaten record in the group phase by defeating Pakistan by four wickets at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.

Bangladesh Women's Under-19 Cricket Team celebrates their win against Pakistan Women's Under-19 on January 27, 2024. — Facebook/Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers.

Pakistan were limited to a modest total of 96-5 after being put into bat. Samiya Afsari was the standout performer for Pakistan, scoring 48 runs.

Bangladesh chased down the target comfortably, reaching 97-6 in 17 overs. Sumaiya Akter was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 38 runs.