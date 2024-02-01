Bangladesh U19 women beat Pakistan in Tri-nation T20

LAHORE: In the Women’s Under-19 Tri-Nation T20 tournament, Bangladesh maintained an unbeaten record in the group phase by defeating Pakistan by four wickets at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.
Pakistan were limited to a modest total of 96-5 after being put into bat. Samiya Afsari was the standout performer for Pakistan, scoring 48 runs.
Bangladesh chased down the target comfortably, reaching 97-6 in 17 overs. Sumaiya Akter was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 38 runs.
LAHORE: The National Inter-Region Under-13 One-Day Tournament is set to kick off on Thursday . A...
LAHORE: In a unanimous decision at the Asian Cricket Council Annual General Meeting in Bali, Jay Shah, the Secretary...
ABIDJAN: From Ivory Coast’s remarkable resurrection to heavyweight exits and underdog successes, there may never...
DOHA: Roberto Mancini said he “didn’t want to disrespect anyone” by disappearing down the tunnel before South...
NEW YORK: Half a century after his 29-foot long jump at the 1968 Mexico City Summer Olympics, Bob Beamon’s record...
LAHORE: An official of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee on Wednesday said that clubs have the...