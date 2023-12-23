Ahmed, Abdullah advance in McDonald’s Junior Open

KARACHI: Ahmed Ali, Abdullah Imran, Shahnawaz Butt, and A Rehman Shuraim moved into the second round of under-13 category at 2ND McDonald’s Junior Open at National Coaching Centre here on Friday.

In the first round of the said category, Ahmed from Punjab beat Maier Hamza form Sindh 11-1, 11-0, 11-0 and Sindh’s Abdullah defeated Sheryar Khan from Sindh 11-2, 11-1, 11-0.

This representational image shows a tennis racket and a ball. — Pixabay/File

Punjab’s Shahnawaz thrashed Luqman Ahmed from Sindh 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 and A Rehman Shuraim from Punjab overpowered Sudais Paracha from Navy 11-2, 11-3, 11-6.

In the first round of under-15 category, Army’s Saifullaha Bahadur won against M Arsalan from KPK 11-2, 6-11, 11-5, 11-9 and Sindh’s Zahid beat Umar Afzal from Punjab 11-4, 11-9, 11-5.

Punjab’s Suffyan Shahid smashed Abdul Rehman from Sindh 11-4, 11-4, 11-0 and Sindh’s Javaid Khan beat Punjab’s Amir Adnan 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Sindh’s Haris Khalil overpowered Punjab’s Ayyan Mansoor 11-6, 7-11, 11-3, 11-7 and Sindh’s Sahil Kishor beat Sindh’s Ayan Ali 11-4, 11-4, 11-6.