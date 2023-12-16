Ali Akbar Shah appeals for help

KARACHI: The most senior international technical personality of Pakistan boxing, Ali Akbar Shah Qadri, is seriously ill these days and has been in hospital for four days. He is a patient of asthma.

He has appealed to the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan and the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh to help him in the treatment of his illness as his family is not able to bear the expenditure of the treatment.

Senior International Technical Personality of Pakistan Boxing, Ali Akbar Shah Qadri (R) holds bouquets in the Hospital on December 15, 2023. — Facebook/Ali Akber Shah Qadri

Ali Akbar Shah has the unique honour of representing Pakistan and Asia in five continents of the world. I Prominent people of Pakistan’s boxing fraternity, including Ghulam Hussain Patni, Mohammad Akram Khan, Mohammad Aslam Qureshi, Arshad Javed Qureshi, Mohammad Sharif, Atrat Nazir, Ali Bakhsh Baloch, Majid Brohi, Younis Qambrani, Khan Mohammad Baloch, Lal Shah Hamdard, Olympian Hyder Ali (England), Olympian Abdul Rashid Baloch (New Zealand), Olympian Abdul Rashid Qambrani, Olympian Mehrullah Lassi, Olympian Asghar Ali Chingizi, Olympian Asghar Ali Shah, Olympian Babar Ali Khan, Olympian Ahmed Ali Khan, Mohtasim Chaudhry (USA), have also appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Sindh Chief Minister to take immediate action and remove the obstacles in the treatment of Ali Akbar Shah, who served Pakistan in the game of boxing in five continents.