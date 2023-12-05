Pak karatekas shine in South Asian championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s karatekas did a fine job as they won two gold, one silver and 15 bronze medals in the 7th South Asian Karate Championship which concluded in Kathmandu.
In the event, contests were held in cadet, junior, under-21 and senior categories. Laiba Zia won gold in -50kg and three bronze medals in individual kata and team kumite events. Arzo won gold in -66kg and two bronze in team kumite and team kata.
Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh participated in the championship. Asian Karate Federation organised a referees seminar and examination during the championship.
