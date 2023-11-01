ECP lifts ban on appointments of VCs, rectors

The Election Commission of Pakistan sign board. — APP/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has lifted the ban on the appointment of vice-chancellors, rectors, heads of provincial and federal government universities across the country.

Through a letter, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has informed the chancellors of the provinces and the federation that a letter was sent on his behalf to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. In the letter, he says, he requested the CEC to allow appointments of VCs, rectors and heads of federal and provincial chartered universities, and the request has been accepted.

In the letter to the chancellors, Dr Ahmed said, the HEC, being cognizant of the significance of timely appointments and continuity in the leadership of higher education institutions, had sought exemption from the ban on appointments. In response, he says, the Election Commission has lifted the restriction. The letter to the chancellors says it has also been requested that the selection process for the positions of VCs, rectors and heads of universities liable to fall vacant in the upcoming six months may also be initiated for a smooth functioning of the higher education institutions.

The Law University and Lyari University in Sindh have been deprived of permanent VCs for a long time and the term of the vice-chancellor of Shikarpur University is about to end, while the term of the head of the IBA Karachi is coming to an end in January next year. Apart from this, 27 government universities of Sindh have been without permanent directors of finance for a long time.