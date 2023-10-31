Rivals in Bara bury the hatchet

A representational image shows tribal elders gathered for a jirga. — AFP/File

BARA: Local elders and political leaders settled a feud between two families of the Sipah tribe in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district here on Monday.

The feud between the families of Waris Khan Afridi and Kiramat Khan had claimed several lives from both sides in the last 30 years. Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Shireen Afridi of Awami National Party, Imran Afridi, Abdul Razzaq Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s Abdul Ghani, former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi, former senator Momin Khan Afridi, Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Malik Muhammad Hussain and others were present.

The jirga members said the dispute started 30 years back between the two families, adding that they made efforts to settle the dispute. Both sides pardoned each other and announced to live in peace.

The local people appreciated the efforts of jirga members for making efforts for reconciliation. Later, the local elders and political leaders placed turbans on the head of jirgal members, including Abdul Razzaq Afridi, Muhammad Aslam Afridi, Shireen Afridi and others to acknowledge their role in resolving the issue.