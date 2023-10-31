Summary sent to CM for giving extension to Akbar Zaidi as IBA executive director

Executive Director of the IBA Karachi, Syed Akbar Zaidi speaking during an event in this picture released on September 23, 2023. — Facebook/IBA

The Department of Boards and Universities has sent a summary to the caretaker chief minister of Sindh to extend the tenure of the executive director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, Syed Akbar Zaidi, for another four years.

In the summary, it is stated that Zaidi’s four-year tenure is completing on January 12 and his four-year performance has been good.

Therefore, his tenure should be extended by four years or a search committee should be approved to advertise the appointment of a new executive director.

On the other hand, The News learned that the advertisement of appointments of vice-chancellors to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Law and Sheikh Ayaz University of Shikarpur has been delayed due to a ban on recruitment by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As soon as the caretaker government gets permission from the Election Commission to appoint vice-chancellors, advertisements will start in the universities of Sindh.

However, the provincial caretaker government and the Department of Boards and Universities are silent on the forced leave of Vice Chancellor Akhtar Baloch of Lyari University for two years and the charge of the Medical University being held by Dr Amjad Siraj Memon.