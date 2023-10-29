No room for dynastic politics in country: IPP

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Jehangir Khan Tareen while addressing the party’s maiden public meeting in Jehanian, Khanewal on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/Istehkam e Pakistan Party

MULTAN: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has announced there is no room for dynastic politics in the country, saying that people will not spare those who are power hungry and waiting for their turn to get power. People will accept only relief-oriented politics.

Addressing the party’s maiden public meeting in Jehanian, Khanewal, on Saturday, IPP leader Jehangir Khan Tareen said the PTI chairman was unfortunate for having his services and wasting it. He asked: “Where are Buzdar and Mahmood Khan today?” adding personality is not important this time, people and the country are important. “If people are successful, the country will be successful and give jobs.”

He said agriculture is the IPP’s top priority and vowed to continue working for the betterment of agriculture. “The purpose of holding the IPP’s first meeting in a rural area is the development of these areas.”

He said opposition parties were also Pakistan’s, they had to move forward together. “We will not do hostile politics and will work hard to see you succeed.”

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated party workers on holding a successful public meeting. He said politics against parties taking u-turns had to be done. “Imran Khan became the prime minister and created a new Pakistan. But that was the Pakistan of nepotism. For eight years, I and Tareen worked tirelessly, but Buzdar was made chief minister as he was Imran’s frontman.” Aleem said commissioners were appointed for the first time in Punjab after they paid Rs50 million. He questioned who Farah Gogi was. On May 9, they saw the statues of martyrs being uprooted and thrown away.

Criticizing the PMLN, he said the party came to power in Punjab seven times and got as many opportunities as it wanted. He asked people to go to Thar in Sindh and see where development was. The Pakistan People’s Party has been in power in Sindh for 15 years.

Aleem said they wanted schools for children and jobs for everyone. They will empower women and make them financially independent. Motorcyclists will be given petrol at half price. If they come to power, they will provide up to 300 electricity units free. The minimum wage of a labourer will be Rs50,000. Tubewell electricity will be free for farmers up to 12.5 acres. Free dispensaries will be set up in every union council. Youths will be given jobs and interest-free loans. Ownership rights will be given to slum-dwellers. He said they will come up with a system in which the government will stand by the poor. “Three-marla plots will be given to homeless and the IPP will rid the country of thieves.”