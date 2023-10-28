Governor, CM condemn Indian atrocities in IHK

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan. The News/File

PESHAWAR: Condemning the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Governor Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday reiterated the resolve to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris.

They were speaking at a rally which was taken out to mark October 27 black day.The rally, led by the caretaker Governor Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan started from the Chief Minister’s House and culminated at the Governor’s House.

Besides caretaker cabinet members, government functionaries, members of civil society, a representative of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, people from different walks of life and a large number of students participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor and the chief minister said that the people of Kashmir were not alone as each and every Pakistani stood by them. “We will continue to support their just struggle at every forum,” said the governor.

The chief minister termed October 27 1947 as the darkest day of Kashmir history and said that for the last seven decades, India had gone all out and resorted to extreme cruelty to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination. He added that on August 5, 2019, India had started a new chapter of atrocities and tyranny by revoking the special status of Kashmir.

The Kashimris had been facing severe lock down for the last few years which was evidence of aggression and brutality of the Indian government and a blatant violation of not only international laws but fundamental human rights as well.

The governor and chief minister urged the United Nations and other human rights bodies to take serious notice of fundamental human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

They also paid tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people and reiterated the commitment to support them at every forum. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by the people of Kashmir and would continue to stand by them in future as well, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, the Information Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, also attended the rally. He lauded the profound message conveyed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its citizens through their participation in the rally.

During the meeting, Minister Kakakhel delivered a poignant message, emphasizing the profound pain felt on October 27 as he stated, “Our hearts shed tears of blood for the sufferings endured by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The atrocities they face, one day, we believe that the government of India will have to reckon with them, and Kashmir will find its rightful place within Pakistan.”