‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival begins today

A part of the poster published by Facebook/walledcitylahoreauthority.

LAHORE:Keeping young generation especially sports community involve in ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival 2023, Punjab govt, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is also organising a few traditional and entertaining events like Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal, kabaddi, mini marathon, cycling etc from October 28 to November 12, 2023.

Some informative, entertaining and melodious events Colourful Saqafti Mela, Punjab Art Exhibitions, Food Galavti Festival, Vitage Car Show, Qawwali, Punjabi Mushaira, Punjabi Bolian, Wekh Androon Lahore, Ain Adab, Punjab di Shan will also be organised at different venues in provincial capital. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, in a statement on Friday, announced the holding of six sports events in ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival from Saturday (today).

Dr Asif Tufail informed that the hockey matches of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ festival will be played at Mini National Hockey Stadium from Oct 28 to 30. “The events of Mini Marathon and Road Cycling will be conducted from Liberty Roundabout to Hafeez Centre on October 29”. He further said that Punjab Stadium will host the Kabaddi event on November 5 and Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal on November 12, 2023. “The taekwondo competitions of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival will be conducted at NPSC Gymnasium Hall on November 7,” he added.