Minister for implementing women’s rights laws

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Prof Dr Javed Akram speaking to the participants of a seminar as a special guest in Lahore on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Javed Akram

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Prof Dr Javed Akram on Thursday said that Laws regarding women's rights should be implemented 100 percent in Pakistan.

The minister stated this while addressing a seminar as a special guest at a local hotel. Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Zahoor Hussain, Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad, DG Mudassar Riaz Malik, Saleha Ramey, Haya Zahid, Dr Sumia, Khawar Mumtaz, Khadija Ali, DC Sargodha, DC Jhelum, DC Lodhran and other officers attended.

Dr Javed Akram said that Allah has placed heaven under the feet of the mother. Before Islam, women were humiliated in Arabia. Laws regarding women's rights should be implemented hundred percent in Pakistan. We are proud to be the Ummah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Service to humanity has no borders. ‘On behalf of the chief minister, I was made the head of the committee regarding the laws on women's rights,’ he added.

Islam has given a lot of respect to women. In our society, a woman has to go through mental torture more than physical. Unfortunately, only one percent land ownership in Pakistan is in the name of women.

Women have to be given their rightful place in our society. Fatima Jinnah Medical University in Punjab was dedicated to female students only to highlight the importance of women. Meanwhile, the minister also attended the farewell ceremony held here on retirement of Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt as chief guest.

Dr Javed Akram presented a commemorative shield to Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt. He said that the retirement period should be extended in Pakistan. In many countries of the world, the retirement age has been abolished. He lauded the services of Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt.

Organised efforts to curb violence against women

Social Welfare Department Punjab with support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) held a stakeholders’ consultation to review the action plan and accelerate implementation of violence against women laws in Punjab. Senior government officials, experts and researchers discussed the implementation of the existing laws and reviewed the current services available for survivors of gender-based violence.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram said that empowering women and protecting their rights was the Punjab government's top priority. Violence against women is a menace; institutional collaboration and organised efforts are required to address this issue, he contended.

Secretary Social Welfare Department Zahoor Hussain emphasised on launching awareness campaigns about women-related legislation at grassroots level to reduce the prevalence of gender-based violence. Secretary Women Development Department Punjab Sumaira Samad gave a detailed presentation on women-related legislation, available facilities and challenges faced by women. Committee on violence against women notified by the CM will submit its recommendations to the Punjab government, she added.

Social Welfare Director General Punjab Muddassir Riaz Malik said that purpose of today's event was to review and analyse the implementation of Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act 2016 & Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021. There is need to establish an effective protection, relief and rehabilitation system for women facing any type of violence, he added.