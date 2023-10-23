Fawad meets Tareen

This picture released on July 3, 2019, shows Former Information Minister Fawahid Chaudhry (R) sitting with the Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Tareen. — Facebook/Jahangir Khan Tareen

LAHORE: Former Information Minister Fawahid Chaudhry Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Tareen on Sunday.



Aoun Chaudhry also participated in this meeting. Sources say that Fawad Chaudhry discussed his political future with Tareen.

Moreover, the leadership of IPP also has decided to assign important responsibility to former minister for state Farrukh Habib in the party during a meeting with Farrukh Habib and Fawad Chaudhry.

The meeting also discussed the future political agenda and party affairs. Party leader Aoun Chaudhry also was present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, IPP Additional Secretary Aun Chaudhry said he met PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif “in a personal capacity”.

“There are human relations other than politics [...] I was part of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet for one and a half years,” Chaudhry said while speaking to Geo News on Sunday. “I have explained my position to the party leadership,” he added.