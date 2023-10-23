JI rejects decision to register NPC vehicles

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) supporters listening to their chief Siraj Ul Huq (not pictured) in this picture released on September 20, 2023. — Facebook/Jamaat-e-Islami Peshawar Official

TIMERGARA: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday rejected the district administration’s decision to register the non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles to bring them in the tax net and imposing tax on sand and gravel at Panjkora River.

Speaking at a news conference at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat, JI deputy provincial chief and former provincial minister Inayatullah Khan urged the people of Malakand Division not to register their vehicles with the district administration.

He said according to the finance act, Malakand division was a tax-free zone up to June 2024.JI Lower Dir chief Aizazul Mulk Afkari, candidates for KP Assembly former MNA Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan and Shad Nawaz Khan, JI Lower Dir general secretary Yaqoobur Rahman and information secretary Shoaib Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

Inayatullah warned that the JI would resist any such decision to impose taxes in Malakand division. “We will take to the streets if the government tries to impose taxes in Malakand division,” he added. The JI leader also rejected the district administration’s move of tendering for tax imposition on sand and gravel at Panjkora River.

“The livelihood of more than one million poor people was dependent on a total of 148000 registered and 300,000 non-registered NCP vehicles all over Malakand division but now the government wanted to snatch the loaf of bread from them,” Inayatullah said.He added that the JI would never allow anyone to render the people of calamities-hit area unemployed.