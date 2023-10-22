IGP urges people to help curb terror. The News/File

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Saturday urged the local people in Swat to remain vigilant and help the

police in eradicating the menace of terrorism.

He was talking to the media after the inauguration of a police station at Chuprial area of Swat district.

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur assured the public that KP police were fully equipped to cope with any untoward situation. He said that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were not hidden from anyone.

The IGP said the police rendered sacrifices for the establishment of peace so that the tourists could visit the beautiful places without any fear.

“The peace was established after the sacrifices rendered by the people and the police. The war was fought for the sake of peace,” he said, adding that the police sacrifices would always be remembered. He said that Swat was a beautiful district where domestic and foreign tourists used to come. He maintained that the locals were supposed to stand with the police to revive the golden era of

Earlier, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur and District Police Officer Shafiullah briefed the IGP on security and law and order.