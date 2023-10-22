AIOU students urge VC to simplify online registration, enrollment procedure

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) building can be seen in this picture. — Allama Iqbal Open University website

Islamabad: The current students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have urged the Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood to make the online registration and enrollment procedure of admissions in the new semester.

Talking to APP, the students also demanded to revive the manual procedure of admissions and registration as they were facing immense problems in enrollment and uploading assignments.

The students were of the view, that they could not register for next semester due to the absence of manual procedure, lengthy enrollment process and poor internet facilities particularly in far-flung areas of the country. “They have to pay a handsome amount to the bookshops and photocopy shops for online registration and generating fee challan,” they added.

Meanwhile, a student Ambreen Shahid told APP that in an era of such inflation, they have to pay Rs100-200 to the bookshops for uploading their assignments on the AAGHI LMS Portal of the university. “Mostly, middle and poor people take admission in AIOU for the sake of acquiring education but their wishes are continuously dashing down with such a laborious and difficult enrollment process,” she said.

Another student, Riffat Iqbal said that earlier there was a manual system of admission and course registration which has totally been abandoned now. The university enhanced the hardship of continuous students of the varsity through the new system, she added. She said the new enrollment procedure has also caused a decrease in the enrollment of new students as they have to spend more time and money on uploading assignments and enrolling in the next semesters. “We have to wait for generating a fee voucher and then able to deposit the fee,” he regretted.