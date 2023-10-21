PTI ex-ministers arrested in Peshawar, Bajaur

PESHAWAR: Two former members of the provincial cabinet and office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested from the provincial capital and Bajaur respectively on Friday.

Reports said large contingents of the Peshawar Police conducted a raid to arrest Kamran Bangash, a former cabinet member and MPA from Peshawar.

The CCTV footage showed the general secretary of PTI, Peshawar Region, was taken to a car parked on the road in the limits of Chamkani Police Station after his arrest.

Police said the cops raided the hujra in Chamkani to arrest Murad Saeed, a former federal minister who was wanted by the police in many cases, but Kamran Bangash and others offered resistance, threatened the cops and helped him escape from the place.

Also, another former minister Anwar Zeb was arrested from Bajaur.

In a video message that was circulated on the social media, the former cabinet member said he had come to offer prayers when the deputy commissioner took him to his office where he was arrested despite the fact that court had granted him bail.

Raids were also conducted on the hujras and houses of former MNA from Peshawar Arbab Sher Ali and former MPAs Taimur Jhagra, Fazal Ilahi and city president Irfan Saleem. However, they could not be arrested. “Police raided my hujra, took five people and did not show any FIR. Also raided Taimur Jhagra’s hujra, Fazle Elahi Hujra and Irfan Saleem’s place,” tweeted Arbab Sher Ali. He said this was done after the police ‘abducted’ Kamran Bangash from his home.

Many former ministers and members of the national and provincial assemblies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were arrested in raids in the last few months for being part of the May 9 protests and violence.

Some others were also arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment for alleged irregularities during their government. Many were released after they were granted bail by the court.

Police recently raided a house on the Nasir Bagh Road to arrest former federal minister Murad Saeed. However, he could not be arrested. Police later charged his brother-in-law and other family members for offering resistance and attacking the police. Three former lawmakers of the PTI were arrested from the Malakand Division a few days back.