Govt committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to industrial units: minister.

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr Aamir Abdullah on Friday said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industrial units to facilitate the investors by addressing their electricity related problems.

This he said speaking to the participants of the inaugural ceremony of energisation of the 132 kv grid station at Hattar Special Economic Zone here on Friday.

He said that the provincial government would continue to take initiatives aimed at providing a conducive environment to the investors as they had pivotal roles to play in the national economy.

Expressing his resolve to address the problems of investors, he said that he had taken up the issue of the wheel-charges in the power bills of industrial consumers with the chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) who has assured its resolution very soon.

He maintained that this endeavour would not only be limited to the development of infrastructure, rather he was committed to remove other hurdles faced by the investors and general public as well. The caretaker minister said that the energization of the new grid station at Hattar would help address the electricity related problems of the industrial units to maximum.

He appreciated the performance and resolve of the management of KP-EZDMC and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and said that if they continued working with the same spirit and dedication, there would be no hurdle in the industrial uplift of the province.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC). Javed Iqbal Khattak, members of Board of Directors Tayab Swati and Hasan Farid, office bearers of the Hattar Industrialists Association were also in attendance on the occasion.

Earlier, in his welcome address the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak highlighted the achievements of the company for the development of the economic zones to attract domestic and foreign investment.He said that Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ)) was a flagship project of KP-EZDMC along with Rashakai Special Economic Zone.