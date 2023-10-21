All resources being mobilised to combat smog: minister. APP

LAHORE:Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said that the caretaker government is mobilising all available resources at an accelerated pace to combat smog and pollution.

He said this during his meeting with a delegation representing business community led by Anjuman Tajran Lahore President, Mujahid Maqsood Butt at the Tevta Secretariat on Friday. During the meeting, the leaders of the business organisations apprised the provincial minister about the challenges faced by business community.

The minister assured the traders that he would engage the Punjab chief minister to address the issue of midweek market closures. He said that the cooperation from traders would be crucial if the smog condition is deteriorated. Safeguarding the public from smog is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, he added. He emphasised the importance of adhering to prescribed SOPs for smog mitigation and pollution control. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to not hinder business but to facilitate its growth. Moreover, he also announced plans to engage with the federation to resolve issues pertaining to the federal government that affect traders. SM Tanveer, expressing his role as an advocate for industrialists and businessmen, affirmed his commitment to championing their causes at every available platform. Business community leaders highlighted the potential adverse impact of market closures, not only on the business community but also on daily wage earners. They urged for a shift of focus towards addressing the root causes of smog instead of market closures.

Mujahid Maqsood Butt expressed the willingness of business community to collaborate with the business-friendly government of Mohsin Naqvi in all conceivable ways to combat smog. DG Industries Ayesha Hameed, representatives from district administration, officers from the department of industries, as well as officials from various business organisations attended the meeting.

Seminar on climate change

Punjab University Department of Food and Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with the Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) of Pakistan organised an awareness seminar “Impact of climate change on food security” and a walk under the theme “Water is Life and Water is Food”. Dean Faculty of Agriculture Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, faculty members and students were also present. Speakers said that the production in the Asia region is currently lower than its consumption. Moreover, climate change has posed severe food security threats to the region, with floods in 2022 causing $3.7 billion in losses to food systems.