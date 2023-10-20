Army chief visits air base to witness aerial exercise Indus Shield-2023. ispr.gov.pk

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the ongoing aerial exercise, Indus Shield-2023.

The air chiefs of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Hungary were also among the distinguished guests, who witnessed PAF’s 14-nation mega air exercise.

Addressing the exercise participants, the chief of army staff accentuated the paramount importance of multinational air exercises in the pursuit of common objectives amidst the ever-evolving dynamics of air warfare. He lauded the professionalism of exercise participants and extended heartfelt appreciation to the Air Power Centre of Excellence for its state-of-the-art facilities and instrumental role in orchestrating such a large-scale air exercise.

General Asim Munir acknowledged that the Centre’s expertise and dedication have contributed to the development of highly skilled and proficient air warriors, who are ready to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

The COAS also admired the dynamic leadership of the air chief, whose firm resolve and relentless efforts paved the way for this exercise to be one of the largest aerial exercises of the region.

Acknowledging the ever-changing nature of aerial warfare, he reiterated his commitment to support the vision of the Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to incorporate smart inductions, cutting edge niche technologies in the domains of Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, IT, Space and specialised innovations. On his arrival, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

Later, he was introduced to the foreign dignitaries and Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. Chief of Army Staff, along with esteemed foreign dignitaries, received a comprehensive briefing on the training facility of the Air Power Centre of Excellence and the extensive scope of the exercise which is aimed at consolidating modern concepts of aerial warfare, fostering mutual cooperation and enhancing interoperability among the participating air forces. Speaking on the occasion, the air chief lauded the utmost support extended by General Syed Asim Munir in the pursuit of PAF’s modernization drive and appreciated the wholehearted participation from the 14 allied countries, which will pave the way for military-to-military cooperation in the backdrop of futuristic aerial warfare.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the air chief emphasized that exercise Indus Shield offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to showcase their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities. He commended the dynamic role played by PAF’s Airpower Centre of Excellence in successfully orchestrating this mega exercise, ensuring meticulous supervision, conduct, analysis and assessment of aerial warfare missions.

The air chief reiterated, “The successful execution of an aerial mission requires the effective utilization of all components of combat efficiency, including electronic warfare operations, force multipliers and support elements. These crucial aspects are diligently taught at Airpower Centre of Excellence, creating a cohesive impact on operational capabilities.”