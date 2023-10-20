Saudi Arabia donates dates

The flag of Saudi Arabia can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has donated five tons of high-quality dates to Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) for distribution among the needy.

The handing over of dates took place by KSA-Relief at PBM’s women empowerment display center here in F-9 Park. PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha, KSA Relief’s Tarad Al Mehjal and Head of Distribution Abdullah attended the ceremony.

Paracha, while addressing the gathering, said that the organisation gives high priority to collaborating with international and regional entities to advance humanitarian efforts across a wide spectrum of social security areas. He reminded that Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan during challenging times, extending cooperation to the country across various domains, including investments, global politics, trade, and humanitarian initiatives.

“This steadfast partnership holds immense value for the people of Pakistan. As is the tradition every year, the generous gift of five tons of dates from KSA Relief to the people of Pakistan serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries. The PBM takes immense pride in the trust bestowed by KSA Relief, he said.

The services rendered by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki for provision of assistance to the needy were also eulogized during the ceremony.

The KSA Relief extends aid and relief to those in need worldwide, including Pakistan. The organisation provides essential facilities to disadvantaged individuals in Pakistan through various programmes, Paracha said and added, this significant partnership holds immense value for the PBM.

Tarad Al Mehjal and Abdullah reiterated that the PBM had been a longstanding partner in the realm of social services and this collaboration would endure into the future.