UN, OIC urged to halt Palestine-Israel war

Smoke and fire billow from a building after an explosion in Rafah, South Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. — AFP

MINGORA: The legal fraternity on Thursday staged a protest against the unprecedented atrocities unleashed by Israel on the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

The lawyers affiliated with the Peshawar High Court, Mingora Circuit Bench, and District Bar Association were led by Abdul Halim Khan advocate and Saeed Khan advocate.

The protesting lawyers after a rally later gathered at the Nishat Chowk where their leaders spoke about the barbaric acts of Israeli forces against the Palestinian Muslims.

They said that Israeli forces had gone berserk and even did not spare children, women and hospitals and violated all norms of international law.

The speakers said that Syria and Iran were supporting the Palestinians in their sacred mission but other Muslim states had kept mum on the cruelties being carried by Israel with tacit support of US and other Western countries.