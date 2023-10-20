Five held as burglary gang busted

Police personnel can be seen standing guard in Karachi in this picture released on September 3, 2023. — X/@ssusindhpolice

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested five suspects belonging to a gang of house robbers, with the help of CCTV footage and other technical means. According to police, the suspects - Ali, Ismail, Sikander, Habib Rahman, Kabir and Younus – belonged to a ‘Burmi gang’ and were arrested in a raid near Northern Bypass, during which one of their accomplices managed to escape.

Investigators said that the gang used to enter houses impersonating as police and agencies’ personnel and then commit robberies. They also allegedly acted indecently with women during robberies.

Police added that the raid was conducted at a hideout of the suspects, where they had gathered to plan another robbery. The gang was formed in jails. Police said eight members of the gang, including two masterminds, had been killed previously, while two others had escaped abroad. Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigations are underway.