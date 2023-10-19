2 killed, 3 cops injured in firing over land dispute

A representational image of a crime scene. — Unsplash/File

MINGORA: Two persons were killed and three cops sustained injuries in an exchange of fire over a land dispute between the two groups near Grassy Ground on Wednesday.

The police said that armed men two groups identified as Muhammad Ali, Nawab Khan, Amin Khan, Bacha Hussain, Ijaz Khan, Akbar Khan, Jehangir Khan, Sabir Khan, and Salman, residents of Chinar Colony in Amankot, traded fire over a land dispute near Grassy Ground.They said that two persons identified as Amin Khan and Bacha Hussain were killed from the one group during exchange of fire.

Upon receiving information about the clash between the two groups, the police rushed to the spot where three cops named Sardar Ali, Shakil and Iftikhar also sustained bullet injuries in the cross firing.

The injured were taken to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. They cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the men of infighting groups.