1,357 COMSATS graduates receive degrees, medals at convocation

ABBOTTABAD: The 22nd and 23rd convocations of COMSATS University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus, provided 1,357 students with degrees in various disciplines, including Engineering, Business Administration, Sciences, and Information Sciences & Technology.

Also, 27 students received PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering, Computer Sciences, Pharmacy, Environmental Sciences, Development Studies, and Biotechnology. In addition, 47 students were recognised with gold, silver, and bronze medals at both the institute and campus levels for their exceptional academic achievements.

The convocation ceremony commenced with the formal proceedings, including the declaration of the convocation’s opening by the chief guest, Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, who subsequently presented medals and degrees to the graduates from the Fall-2022 and Spring-2023 sessions.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Sajid Qamar expressed gratitude to the parents for their support and trust in COMSATS University’s Abbottabad Campus. He urged the graduating students to stay on the right path, maintain dedication, and approach professional challenges with enthusiasm to ensure their success.

In his closing remarks, Prof Dr. Sajid Qamar lauded the efforts of the Abbottabad Campus management and faculty in enhancing the reputation of COMSATS in higher education.

Dr Mohammad Maroof Shah, director of COMSATS Abbottabad Campus, provided an overview of the campus’s mission to produce professionals across various disciplines. He congratulated the graduates on completing their education journey and emphasised on the importance of integrity, honour, and hard work in their future endeavours. Dr Shah acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by parents in supporting their children’s education.

Highlighting the significance of faculty, Dr Shah said that quality education and ethical values were integral components of the educational approach adopted by the campus. He said the faculty not only focused on academics but also contributed to expanding research domains to meet the challenges of technological advancements.

He informed the audience about the development of new programmes aimed at providing opportunities for regional youth and preparing them for the changing global market. He also mentioned the construction and commencement of educational activities at Dhamtore, Abbottabad.Later, the rector and director of COMSATS University awarded degrees and medals to the students.