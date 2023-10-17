PSQCA holds awareness walk

LAHORE: Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Monday arranged an awareness walk with a theme “Shared Vision for a Better World”, in connection with World Standards Day — 2023.
This day served as a tribute to the collaborative efforts of experts worldwide who contributed to the creation of international standards and to raise awareness about the significance of fostering a quality culture through adherence to the said standards and regulations. The walk was led by PSQCA DG Dr HU Khan, commencing from ‘Hamdard Chowk, Madar-e-Millat Road’ with ending up at regional office of PSQCA at Kot Lakhpat’. The event saw the participation of directors Dr Shahzad Afzal, M Yasin Akhtar, Dr M Rizwan, Ms Amna Qasim, and Engr. Khurram Mateen along with the officers, staff members and representatives from the industry, academia, NGOs and civil society.
Addressing the participants, Dr HU Khan highlighted the organisation's achievements, stating that PSQCA has developed more than 22,000 national standards and has adopted number of ISO and IEC standards.
