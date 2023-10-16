Relatives of Murad Saeed booked for attacking police

PTI leader Murad Saeed addressing a press conference in Islamabad on October 25, 2020. — PID/ File

PESHAWAR: Several relatives of former federal minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Murad Saeed were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly attacked cops when they conducted a raid following reports that the leader was hiding there.

It was learnt that the raid was conducted in a secured township on Nasir Bagh Road here after reports that Murad Saeed, who is wanted in a number of cases, was hiding there.

The cops, however, failed to arrest the former minister from the house of his close relatives.

Reports said that a case was registered against the owner of the house, Asad Ilyas, as well as other family members, including women, for attacking and abusing the police party led by DSP Regi Jahanzeb Khan.

The FIR stated that the family members created hurdles to the raid, attacked the cops and pelted them with stones.

Police have conducted a number of raids in Peshawar, Swat and Islamabad in the past to arrest Murad Saeed but in vain.