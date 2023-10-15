PM informed of varsities’ financial crunch: governor

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali said on Saturday that he had requested the prime minister about the provision of funds for the universities facing financial difficulties.

Speaking as chief guest at the fourth convocation of Saidu Medical College, he hoped the educational institutions, colleges and universities would get out of the financial crisis.

Around 172 students of sessions 2018 and 2022 were given degrees at the convocation.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Secretary Information and Public Relations Abdul Jabbar Shah, Secretary Higher Education Arshad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat Dr Qasim Ali Khan, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, teachers, parents and students attended the convocation.

Prof Dr Asrarul Haq, Principal of Saidu Medical College, presented the vote of thanks and presented the annual performance report of the college.

Ghulam Ali asked the graduates to focus on research and stay committed to their profession.

“We are making efforts to increase the number of seats at the Saidu Medical College from 100 to 150 in the next session so that more children can get opportunities. I am happy to be present at the gathering of graduates who have stepped into the world of medicine,” he said.

He added it was the responsibility of the youth to support their parents and serve the ailing humanity. He said the parents deserved appreciation for providing good education to their children under difficult circumstances.

Degrees were distributed among the graduates at the ceremony.

Gold medals were presented to the students who showed the best performance during their session. Dr Asrarul Haq presented shields to Governor Ghulam Ali and Vice-Chancellor Dr Ziaul Haq.