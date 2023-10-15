Man kills friend in Kharadar

A man, purportedly a member of the Lyari gang war, fatally shot his friend for undisclosed reasons in Lyari’s Kharadar during the night between Friday and Saturday.
The incident occurred in close proximity to the Dulha Shah Bukhari shrine. Footage captured by CCTV cameras at the scene quickly went viral on social media. Both the victim and the assailant were reportedly friends and had affiliations with the Lyari gang war. The deceased individual was identified as Hamas.
The Kharadar police registered a murder case based on the complaint filed by the victim's brother. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the suspect, Salman Pathan, took the life of Hamas under circumstances that remained unclear.
The CCTV footage depicted the suspect discharging a firearm at him, after which he fled the scene in the company of his accomplices.
The police disclosed that the deceased had previous involvements with the suspect, Salman, and both individuals were subjects of a murder investigation in Baldia Town, being sought by the police.
One person accompanying Salman had been apprehended. It was worth noting that the primary suspect, Salman, held the position of commander within the Ustad Taju Group, a faction of the Lyari gang war. Further investigations are ongoing.
