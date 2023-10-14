Nation proud of Pakistan Navy: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: The 53rd PN Staff Course faculty and administrative staff of the Naval War College Lahore led by Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal (Hilal-i-Imtiaz Military) visited the Parliament House on Friday.

Javed Iqbal called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House and matters of mutual interest including professional matters of the Pakistan Navy were discussed during the meeting.

Appreciating the professionalism of the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy, Sanjrani said PN soldiers always created stories of bravery that the nation was proud of. “Officers and men of the Pakistan Navy guarding the maritime boundaries are our valuable assets. Like the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force, the Pakistan Navy has always given a befitting reply to the aggression of the enemy and made our maritime boundaries invincible,” he said, adding that the role of the Pakistan Navy in defending the maritime boundaries of the country would be written in golden letters.

“Whenever the people of Pakistan have been victims of natural disasters, the Pakistan Navy stood by them.