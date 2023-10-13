Probe panel points the accusingfinger at JSMU staff

In the latest development regarding the MDCAT 2023 paper leak case, an inquiry committee has found the administration of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) culpable for the breach, attributing negligence to Vice-Chancellor Dr Amjad Siraj Memon in the handling of the entry test arrangements.

The committee, tasked with probing the matter, has instructed the JSMU vice-chancellor to provide answers to their queries regarding the alleged negligence. Furthermore, it has raised questions about the appointment of Ms. Hina Saeed as additional director, particularly concerning her assignment of the vital responsibility of conducting the MDCAT 2023.

The inquiry report, submitted to the chief minister, says that during the last committee meeting held on September 27, 2023, a detailed analysis was conducted based on information from the JSMU and a review of the university’s regulations. The report referenced a forensic report from the FIA Cyber Crime Wing Sindh Zone, Karachi, which revealed that the MDCAT 2023 had been leaked approximately four to five hours before the test’s scheduled start time. According to the forensic report, the leaked paper had been disseminated via two phone numbers: 0331-2248199 and 0336-8462811.

The committee also highlighted vacant position of the controller examination at JSMU since 2021 and the exclusion of the deputy controllerexamination from the entry test process, limiting their role to result compilation. It also questioned Ms. Hina Saeed’s recruitment on a contingency basis for 89 days.

The inquiry revealed inconsistencies in statements made by JSMU staff regarding the preparation, publishing, and transportation of the examination paper. Statements from university staff (excluding Mr. Sohrab Zaman and Ms. Hina Saeed) indicated that their verbal suggestions to the university administration had been disregarded during the test’s execution. The report also said most staff involved in examination tasks, such as paper printing, packing, and transportation, were outsourced, and certain responsibilities overlapped, particularly those of Mr. Laeeq and Ms. Hina Saeed.

Serious security breaches were noted as unauthorized individuals were observed within restricted areas during the test. The inquiry committee determined that there was an absence of proper security protocols and training for security guards to monitor the restricted area effectively.

The report disclosed that JSMU staff had surrendered their mobile phones to authorities (admin and security) from September 3 till September 8, and the paper was leaked the day after their return.

Additionally, it noted the formation of a core committee to oversee the MDCAT exam, but the additional director of admissions appeared to have made many decisions on his or her own.

To rectify the situation, the inquiry committee presented several recommendations, including a thorough investigation into the involvement of Mr. Laeeq Zaman, Sohrab Zaman, and Ms. Hina Saeed in the paper leak, as well as the verification of Ms. Hina Saeed’s educational credentials and the justification for her grade 19 appointment and high salary.

The introduction of biometric or face verification systems for candidate identification during the examination process was advised to prevent impersonation. It was also suggested that the PM&DC create a panel of experienced professors to validate the MDCAT 2023 key answers.

In addition, the report recommended the involvement of senior and experienced faculty members and regular staff employees of the Test Conducting Agency in tasks such as MDCAT 2023, with appropriate training. Furthermore, universities or institutions conducting MDCAT entry tests were urged to obtain prior permission from the competent authority when entering into contracts with private firms.

The inquiry committee advised the PM&DC to define a code of conduct and standard operating procedures for the conduct of MDCAT entry tests, mandating strict adherence by universities and institutions.

Notably, the report clarified that there was no evidence suggesting the paper had been leaked from Karachi, with the leak occurring in interior Sindh. Nevertheless, candidates from Karachi are required to retake the test.