Volleyball tourney for girls held in Swat

MINGORA: After the first-ever cricket match for girls in Swat, the Sports Department under auspices of district administration organised the Deputy Commissioner Volleyball Tournament for girls at the Female Indoor Gym on Wednesday.

About 10 teams participated in the sports gala in which the team of Saidu Girls College was declared winner of the tournament.The district administration is facilitating the sports event so the girls from Swat could take part in the healthy activities. Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan said that Swat was a beautiful valley and such events were organised to attract tourists to scenic places in the district.

He said that such events would be arranged in future as well. Later, prizes and trophies were distributed among the winners and runners up.