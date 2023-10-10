Need stressed to utilise scholarships for youths

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and Revenue Department, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, has said the

provincial is taking practical steps along with awareness-raising to provide opportunities for higher education and employment to students and scholars.

“It is the need of the hour to utilize different types of scholarships for the educated youth to enable them to advance in the higher education and practical field,” he said while addressing the ceremony of “Chevening Scholarship Alumni Programme” organized by the British High Commission here on Monday.

British High Commission Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Communication and Public Diplomacy Department Tom Hyde, Head of Chevening Scholarship Islamabad Shehla Qayyum, Secretary for Higher Education Arshad Khan, Director General Sports Khalid Mehmood, Haseeb Salarzai, Prof Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Prof Tasbihullah, Imran Ullah Marwat, Director Quality Assurance, HED, and others were present at the ceremony.

The caretaker minister said the aim of this event was to promote the Chevening Scholarship Programme among students, scholars, journalists, academies and aspirants so that the educated people of the province could benefit from it.Tom Hyde talked of the importance and necessity of the Chevening Scholarship Programme in detail.

Higher Education Secretary Arshad Khan said the KP government was interested in having international collaboration in Higher Education with all developed countries so that quality education could be provided to our students.