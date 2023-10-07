9 teachers suspended over polio duty refusal

SWABI: The education authorities here on Friday suspended nine women Primary School Teachers for either refusing or remaining absent to perform duty during the anti-polio, sources said. Sources said that Education District Officer Sofia Tabassum suspended the teachers.
The suspension order created unrest among the teaching community who warned that the male and female teachers of the entire district would stage a protest sit-in at Karnal Sher Chowk if it was not withdrawn.
The order said that as per the directives of the deputy commissioner Swabi, the teachers were hereby suspended from service due to absence/refusal from polio duty. The suspended teachers included senior primary school teachers Shandana and Rubi and seven others, including Nazi Gul, Fatima, Tayyaba, Shabeena, Sadia Ghawas and Fareeda.
