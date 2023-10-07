Financial crisis hits two leading varsities in KP

PESHAWAR: Two leading universities of the province may close down in a couple of months if the government fails to feel the gravity of the situation as these institutions are unable to pay salaries and pensions to present and retired employees.

The salaries and pensions at the University of Agriculture and the University of Peshawar (UoP) for the month of September have not been paid so far, causing unrest to the employees.

“If the situation persists, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university would be left with no other option but to lock their offices, class rooms and other facilities of the institution and go on strike for an indefinite period,” a senior professor of the University of Agriculture told The News.

He held the present administration of the university responsible for the situation, saying it was the duty of the vice-chancellor to manage the university affairs and make early arrangements at least for pay and pensions.

He said the salaries process to the employees normally starts by 20th of every month and they are released a day before the first date of the month.It is no excuse that the university administration keeps waiting for release of funds from the government, he added.

“We were told that the vice-chancellor wanted to release salaries along with the 15 percent increase in line with the government announcement. If true, any such increase should not delay or impede the issuance of routine salaries,” he added.

The professor said it was nothing but a failure of the university administration, adding it was the prime duty of a vice-chancellor to arrange funds for the university and ensure smooth functioning of the university.

He said the university has not paid the lump sum amount of the gratuity and provident funds even to its recently retired senior professors and administrative officers. “The university employees — teaching and non-teaching, are worried about the situation. They are planning to stop performing duties and seize the official residences under their use in return for the non-payment of pays and pensions to them,” he went on to add.

A former professor of the university and representative of the pensioners, Prof Dr Riaz Khattak, said it was 6th of October and they were yet to receive their pensions. He said he had suggested to the university to make payment to the low-grade employees and pensioners — BPS 1-16 — at least, whose need was greater than theirs. “But my suggestion was not honoured despite the fact that the university had optimum funds for the purpose,” he claimed.

He alleged that the University of Agriculture and the University of Peshawar were the only universities which had not yet implemented the provincial government decision with regard to payment of 100 percent pension to the family of a pensioner, who passes away.

Vice-chancellor of University of Agriculture Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, who was also holding additional charge of the University of Peshawar until recently, admitted that four oldest universities of the province — University of Agriculture, University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, had the worst financial situation.

“If the situation persisted and the federal and provincial government failed to support these universities, at least the University of Agriculture and the University of Peshawar would close down within the next two or three months,” he warned.

He said he had already requested KP Caretaker Minister for Higher Education Dr Mohammad Qasim Jan and HED Secretary Arshad Khan to arrange a meeting of the vice-chancellors of the four universities with the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan to find a solution to the situation.

Regarding the payment of salaries, he said the University of Agriculture has received a WhatsApp message from HEC with regard to the payment of university funds for October, November and December amounting to Rs230 million, which would be enough only for September salaries and pensions worth Rs200 million.

The situation at the University of Peshawar is equally appalling where salaries have been given to some of the employees and others are yet to get their pays and pensions.

“The UoP has also received a similar letter for three months for issuance of funds amounting to Rs 364 million and the funds required for just one-month salary and pension of that university are Rs380 million,” he said.

He said the funds in accordance with HEC letters would be issued next week and then they would be able to pay the one-month salaries and pensions. About the 15 percent increase in salaries and pensions, the vice-chancellor said that it was not possible for them in the current circumstance.

“Also, the syndicates of the two universities are yet to decide on supporting this decision. The increase would have a huge financial impact on the two universities as it would require an additional Rs237 million per annum at the Agriculture University and Rs641 million per annum at the UoP,” Dr Jehan Bakht said.