PRA adopts video vigilance to collect sales information

LAHORE:In order to counter the evasion of sales tax on services, Punjab Revenue Authority has adopted latest technique of video vigilance to collect sales information at business points. On this account, PRA has installed latest vigilance cameras on business premises to monitor real time sales data, space occupancy and number of customers visited. This latest technique shall assist the Authority to collect and analyse the sales data accurately and transparently. According to PRA spokesperson, the PRA will monitor the economic activities in phases. In the initial phase, the cameras will be installed in leading restaurants which will be further extended to other service sectors as well as small restaurants.

LWMC takes effective steps for sanitation

Lahore Waste Management Company is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation in the City. On the instructions of CEO Babar Sahib Din, mechanical sweeping and washing is being conducted across the City in the night shift. As per LWMC spokesperson, the mechanical washing and sweeping activity was conducted on MM Alam Road, Canal Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Gulberg Town, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Liberty Market, Punjab Assembly Road, Mall Road, Wapda Town roundabout and adjacent areas while the cleaning of the commercial markets is also being ensured in the night shift. Special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges is also being carried out. In the night shift cleaning operation, more than 300 workers and more than 90 vehicles have been appointed. CEO said that in order to maintain the beauty of the City and to provide a clean environment to the citizens in the early morning, LWMC is conducting cleaning operations in three shifts. LWMC's hardworking staff and cleaning vehicles are engaged in performing their duties in all areas.