Shahzada Ahsan joins caretaker cabinet

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to meet the International Monetary Fund’s key demand of ending circular debt, the government...
LAHORE: Although the law to give magisterial powers to deputy commissioners in Punjab is in force, it could not be...
ISLAMABAD: The PTI Core Committee Friday urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of ‘attempts to oust the...
LAHORE: Former MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Lahore Malik Sarfaraz Khokhar on Friday announced quitting the...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Karachi’s Jinnah...
A Politico report claimed that US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told his team that India-US ties may get ‘worse...