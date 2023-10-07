 
October 07, 2023
Shahzada Ahsan joins caretaker cabinet

By ONLINE
October 07, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has been expanded. President Arif Alvi has approved including Shahzada Ahsan Ashraf in the cabinet on the advice of the caretaker prime minister under Article 224 of the Constitution. Ashraf had been a minister in another caretaker cabinet in the past.