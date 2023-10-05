Free, fair, early elections panacea to all ills: Hoti

ALPURI: Awami National Party leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said on Wednesday that free, transparent and prompt elections were the only way to steer the country and nation out of the prevailing crisis.

“Economy cannot be stabilised in the political polarization,” he said while speaking to the lawyers of District Bar Association and reporters at the residence of ANP local leader Muhammad Azam Khan.

He praised the lawyers for the movement launched against the dictatorship and restoration of democracy during president Pervez Musharraf era in the country.He said that the Centre was not ready to give rights to the provinces and to find ways and means to repeal the 18th constitutional amendment.

The nationalist leader criticised the state policies, saying that Daesh was the product of Iraq but now the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people were bearing the brunt of the menace of terrorism. “The makers of good and bad Taliban are responsible for the ongoing lawlessness and terrorism,” Hoti said, adding that politicians should put a halt to leg-pulling rather than work jointly to steer the country out of economic meltdown.

He advised the government to fulfill its mandate and hold elections within 90 days to end the prevailing uncertainty in the country.“Pakistan is facing the worst kind of constitutional crisis at the moment and the ANP wants to play its due role to end the deadlock,” he said, adding his party was not against any political party, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Hoti also suggested that Pakistan should develop trade ties with Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries to stabilize the economy and promote businesses.Meanwhile, according to new delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan another provincial assembly seat has been allotted to the Shangla district.

However, certain political parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, have expressed reservations over the new delimitation in the district.