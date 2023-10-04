PDMA plans for winter contingency

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has commenced the process of developing the winter contingency plan for 2023-24 in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

Launched under the guidance of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the primary objective of the initiative is to minimize disaster risks, identify hazards, assess risks, and map available resources to enhance preparedness and ensure a coordinated and prompt response.

“We have initiated the winter contingency planning process involving all stakeholders, and the plan is expected to be finalized by mid-November. We have developed data collection tools and shared them with stakeholders, including information on district/sector-specific hazards, vulnerability profiles, hazard impacts, damages, compensation details, resource mapping, needs assessments, and coordination efforts,” PDMA Director General Janat Gul Afridi told a meeting.