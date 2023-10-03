Mepco catches 12 on power pilferage

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) surveillance teams caught 64 consumers during the ongoing operation against electricity thieves in southern Punjab under the direction of the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, Mepco spokesperson said.

The Rs27,90,000 were fined to power thieves and cases were filed against 54 electricity thieves, while 11 were caught.In Dera Ghazi Khan Circle, 12 consumers were fined Rs480000 and 12 cases were registered while 12 electricity thieves were caught.

The Rs30,000 fine was imposed on 2 users in Mepco Vehari Circle. In Bahawalpur circle, 10 users were fined Rs590,000 and 10 cases were registered. In Sahiwal Circle, 8 users were fined Rs410,000 and 2 cases were registered. In Rahim Yar Khan Circle, 21 users were fined Rs680,000 and 21 cases were registered.

In Muzaffargarh Circle, 4 users were fined Rs150,000. A case has been filed. In Bahawalnagar Circle, 3 users have been fined Rs180,000. A user was fined Rs60000 in Mepco Khanewal Circle. During the ongoing campaign against defaulters, they collected Rs10.7 million in one day.