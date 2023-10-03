Efforts stressed to improve irrigation system

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Irrigation and Communications & Works, Ahmed Jan Khan, has asked relevant officials to expedite initiatives aimed at improving the irrigation system within the province.

Recognising the pivotal role of the irrigation department in the region’s development and stability, Minister Ahmad Jan Khan called upon the officials to use their technical skills to contribute to the province’s growth.

These directives were issued during a meeting presided over by the caretaker minister, which brought together senior officers from all wings of the Irrigation Department in Peshawar. Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Tahir Orakzai and other senior officers were also present.

The meeting provided an overview of ongoing major irrigation projects across the province. The caretaker minister received a briefing on the department’s efforts to safeguard canal systems and other irrigation sources, including precautionary measures related to flood protection.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into departmental services, with updates from the offices of chief engineer-north, chief engineer-south, chief engineer-newly merged districts, and director of small dams.

Progress reports on key irrigation projects throughout the province were also presented.The minister pledged to strengthen the irrigation system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.