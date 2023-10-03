Students asked to play role in country’s progress

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology Dr Najeeb Ullah said on Monday emphasised on the crucial role of every individual, especially students, in taking the country towards progress and development.

He stated that Pakistan’s existence became possible as a result of immense sacrifices, placing a prime responsibility on every Pakistani, particularly the youth, to channelise their energies towards the nation’s advancement.

Addressing the newly enrolled students at Edwardes College Peshawar, the minister, joined by the Secretary Local Government Daud Khan and College Principal Dr Shujaat Ali, extended a warm welcome to the newcomers.

Dr Najeeb Ullah highlighted the abundant talent and abilities of the students, stressing the significant responsibility resting on their shoulders to contribute their energies to the country’s development. He underscored the indispensable role of education in the current era for a nation’s progress.The caretaker minister urged students to actively engage in their studies, recognising the high expectations the nation holds for the younger generation.